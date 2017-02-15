Rockefeller concert part of Concrete Happenings series

By ALLISON MATYUS

Staff Writer

A special concert that is in conjunction with the University of Chicago “Concrete Happenings” public art series will take place this Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Rockefeller Chapel, 5850 S. Woodlawn Ave.

The Chapel Choir will perform twentieth century compositions and will be joined by Thomas Weisflog on the organ, soloists Kaitlin Foley, Lindsey Adams, Matthew Dean and Ryan Townsend Strand, and will be directed by James Kallembach.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

a.matyus@hpherald.com