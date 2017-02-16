Indivisible Chicago – South Side hosts meeting at First Unitarian Church

By TONIA HILL

Indivisible Chicago – South Side, a local chapter of the national Indivisible movement, will hold its second meeting at 7: 30 p.m. Thursday evening, Feb. 16, at First Unitarian Church of Hyde Park, 5650 S. Woodlawn Ave.

The group consisting of Hyde Park and Kenwood residents is committed to resisting President Donald Trump and his agenda with a focus on congressional action.

According to the group’s organizers, about 200 people attended their first meeting, Jan. 29, at Woodlawn Tap, 1172 E. 55th St.

Tonight’s meeting will include a presentation by Molly Dunn, former legislative aide for U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), on effective strategies for making your voice heard.

