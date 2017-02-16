Obama makes visit to Chicago for the first time since leaving the White House

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Former President Barack Obama was in Chicago yesterday, Wednesday, Feb. 15, for the first time since leaving the White House last month. Obama met with leaders to discuss the future Obama Presidential Center (OPC), which will be housed in Jackson Park according to an Obama Foundation representative.

Obama was joined by Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Dr. Bryon T. Brazier pastor of Apostolic Church of God 6230 S. Dorchester Ave., Dr. Leon Finney pastor of the Metropolitan Apostolic Community Church 4610 S. Prairie Ave., Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th), South Shore Chamber, and the Chicago Urban League.

“President and Mrs. Obama are excited to bring the center to their hometown,” said an Obama Foundation representative by email. “They look forward to many more conversations with Chicagoans and South Side residents about the center and the unique opportunity to invest in Chicago’s South Side.”

Groundbreaking for the OPC, which will house a presidential library and museum, will begin in 2019 and is scheduled to open to the public in 2021.

