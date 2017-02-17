Bobby Rush to host forum on anti-immigrant policies and propaganda

By TONIA HILL

U. S. Rep. Bobby L. Rush (D-1) will host a forum on anti-immigrant policies and propaganda under the administration of President Donald Trump. The forum entitled, “Navigating Today’s U.S. Immigration Policy” will be held at 5: 30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT), 10 W. 35th Street.

Panelists for the forum include representatives from the American Lawyers Association, American Civil Liberties Union, Illinois Business Immigration Coalition and the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights.

“Today people across the nation are engaged in a day of protest toward the hostile climate coming from Washington,” Rush said in a written statement. “Over the last several weeks I have received numerous phone calls from my constituents expressing confusion, grave concern, and disaffection with the recent actions of the Trump administration regarding his travel and refugee ban. I remain committed to ensuring the clarion call expressed by the Statute of Liberty, ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free…,’ remains the immigration policy of our nation.”

