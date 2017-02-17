Indivisible Chicago – South Side hosts second meeting at First Unitarian Church

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Indivisible Chicago – South Side, a local chapter of the national Indivisible movement, met Thursday evening, Feb. 16, at First Unitarian Church of Hyde Park, 5650 S. Woodlawn Ave., the group consisting of Hyde Park and Kenwood residents is committed to resisting President Donald Trump and his agenda with a focus on congressional action.

During last night’s meeting, the group expressed three issues that they will focus on for congressional action in the coming days.

They are calling on Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1) specifically to show up to vote in Congress, fight the appointment of Steve Bannon the National Security Counsel and oppose the House Resolution 861, a proposal to eliminate the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Also during the meeting, Molly Dunn, a former legislative correspondent for Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) spoke to those in attendance about the actions they could take to speak with members of Congress about their concerns.

Dunn also provided encouragement to members of the audience who are calling their representatives now.

“It’s working you have to keep it up,” Dunn said. “I’m getting calls from my friends on the Hill [the Capitol] and they know who Indivisible is. You guys are calling and it’s making a huge difference.”

Dunn’s recommendations include reading the indivisible guide, which was produced by former congressional staffers. The guide lays out specifics in terms of actions for best practices for making Congress listen.

“The more effort you put in to reach your member of Congress the more they hear you,” Dunn said.

She said that signing on for a petition is a good start but it does not go nearly as far as an email, showing up in person to a Town Hall, or a phone call which she says is the fastest method.

Dunn suggests when making a phone call to identify as a constituent and name an organization that a person may be a member of such as church or community action organizations like Indivisible. Specificity in what a person is asking of their representative is also key.

“Don’t just call and say I don’t like Trump,” she said. “Call and say I want you to fight Steven Bannon. I want you to investigate the Russian connections. I want you to co-sponsor a bill. It’s always helpful to have a specific ask.”

Another recommendation for those who call their representatives is to ask to speak to the legislative correspondent that covers the issue that is of concern to them.

Dunn said Congress is fighting against Trump harder than she expected and that is due to the constituents’ persistence in reaching their representatives.

For more information about Indivisible visit indivisibleguide.com.