Lynn Solar set to perform Friday Night

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Hyde Park resident Lynn Solar will perform in her first show since the release of her single, “I Am Enough” on Friday evening, Feb. 17, at Adobe Gila’s – New City, 1500 N. Clybourn Ave.

The singer will be accompanied by the band Harmonious Dynasty and will be performing original songs from her upcoming EP Transformed and a few covers to some of her favorite songs.

According to a press release, her new single “integrates smooth highs and warm lows that open your heart to self love and empowerment.”

Solar’s performance will begin at 9 p.m. and is a part of the live narrative concert series. To purchase tickets for the event visit LifeNarratives.Eventbrite.com.

t.hill@hpherald.com