Report reveals how King has voted in City Council

A recent report from the University of Illinois-Chicago (UIC) City Council Voting Project looks at how Ald. Sophia King (4th) has voted during her 10 months as alderman.

Of the 27 City Council votes described in the report, King voted “Yes” on 23 of the legislations. Some of these include approval of police misconduct settlements, an amendment that would allow for more online home rentals such as the popular Airbnb company, the amendment for the regulation of ride-sharing companies, the amendment of a new Chicago Water and Sewer Tax that will increase over a four year period and the approval of the establishment of a Legal Protection Fund that will increase protection to immigrants residing in Chicago.

King’s “No” votes include being against the sale of tobacco products within 500 feet of an elementary or middle school, the vote that was eventually approved to grant a facility lease in regards to the planned Northeast Cargo Center at Chicago O’Hare International Airport and the authorization of issuance bonds for O’Hare.

The report states that King voted in favor of Mayor Rahm Emmanuel’s administration 85 percent of the time. According to the report, 28 of the 50 alderman voted 90 to 100 percent of the time with the administration in the year before she was appointed as alderman.

King is running for the 4th Ward Alderman seat for the Tuesday, Feb. 28, special election, along with candidates Ebony Lucas, Marcellus H. Moore, Jr., Gregory Livingston and Gerald Scott McCarthy.

If necessary, a run-off election will take place on Tuesday, April 4.

