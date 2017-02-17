Sparse panel at People United for Action’s 4th Ward Alderman candidates’ forum

By ALLISON MATYUS

Staff Writer

Thursday night’s 4th Ward Alderman forum hosted by People United for Action was one of the last few forums for candidates to express their ideas and plans to potential voters.

The forum was held at Sixth Presbyterian Church, 600 E. 35th St., Jitu Brown, the National Director for the Journey for Justice Alliance and the moderator for the forum, said that all five candidates were invited in advance to the 6 p.m. forum.

Both Ald. Sophia King (4th) and candidate Gregory Livingston were not in attendance. Candidate Gerald Scott McCarthy was present only for the opening remarks before leaving for a fundraising event, but he made his vision for the ward clear.

“I have launched a six-point plan and the cornerstone of this plan is fiscal responsibility and the investment in people,” McCarthy said. “Can just one person make a difference? No, but we can together.”

Candidates Ebony Lucas and Marcellus H. Moore, Jr., were left to answer the selected questions from the audience about housing, schools, controversial city programs and accountability.

Lucas expressed her support on the creation of more affordable housing throughout the ward.

“We have had a focus of CHA and market-rate housing, but that is not the same thing as affordable housing,” she said. “I support providing incentives to developers to provide affordable housing.”

Moore said the issue of affordable housing is not a simple answer and that he would bring the important people to the table to understand the problem in order to provide the right solutions.

Both candidates said they were against privatization of schools.

“The public school system should be the core of our neighborhoods,” Moore said.

Lucas questioned the difference of resources handed out by Chicago Public Schools, even between schools in the ward.

“Why is Kenwood getting a turf field when there are budget cuts in other schools?” she said.

A question was raised about the red light camera program and if the candidates supported the lawsuit that is being filed against the city. Both candidates were in support of the lawsuit and against the controversial program.

“The program is indicative of a much bigger problem in Chicago, which is transparency,” Moore said. “Programs like these have gone into effect with little to no public involvement.”

The question of accountability was raised and in it, mentioned former Alderman Will Burns, to which the audience booed at the reference of his name. Both candidates agreed that accountability is something the 4th Ward residents need and deserve.

“Being an alderman is not just about being accountable but also being able to explain your decision making process in regards to the decisions being made,” Lucas said.

“Accountability is being willing to accept when people have different opinions and different ideas,” Moore said. “It’s about being accessible and being willing to admit when you’re wrong.”

Candidates have two more forums before the special election: on Monday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m. at the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club, 5480 S. Kenwood Ave., and on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m. at Kennicott Park, 4434 S. Lake Park Ave.

The special election for 4th Ward Alderman will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 28. If necessary, a run-off election will be held on Tuesday, April 4.

a.matyus@hpherald.com