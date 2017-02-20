Film festival lands in Hyde Park locations

By ALLISON MATYUS

Hyde Park is getting a new festival this March 3 through 12. For the first time, various locations throughout the neighborhood are participating in the One Earth Film Festival.

The annual festival features films that center around environmental topics such as climate change, sustainability and preservation. The fest began six years ago and takes place at various locations throughout the Chicago area.

Venues in Hyde Park include Ida Noyes Hall, 1212 E. 59th St., the Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. Lake Shore Dr., St. Paul and the Redeemer Church, 4945 S. Dorchester Ave., and Harper Theater, 5238 S. Harper Ave.

A special screening will take place at the Harper Theater on Saturday, March 11, with the showing of “Shark Loves the Amazon.” Filmmaker Cidney Hue will be at the event for a post-screening Q&A about the movie. There will also be a chance to experience a unique virtual reality that explores the Amazon. Tickets are $4.

The Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce and the South East Chicago Commission are co-sponsoring the festival in Hyde Park. For more information on the festival or for a full schedule of film screenings, visit oneearthfilmfest.org.

