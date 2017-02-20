New Balance closes its Hyde Park location

By ALLISON MATYUS

Staff Writer

Hyde Park’s New Balance store, 5500 S. Lake Park Ave., closed its doors for business on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Wallace Goode, executive director of the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce, said that in speaking with the manager of the store, the reason for closing was a lack of sales.

“The bottom line is that sales were not what they had hoped for,” Goode said.

That specific location was only the second New Balance store to open in Chicago back in September of 2014, following the Lincoln Park location which is still in business.

Before New Balance moved in, the space on the southwest corner of Lake Park Avenue and 55th Street was home to BankFinancial. Goode said that while that particular corner is a busy area, foot traffic is not as prominent.

“Even though it was at a very busy corner, it’s at the very end of the commercial block,” he said. “When you have people walking on only one side of the street, it’s harder to have that foot traffic.”

Goode said he is interested in finding out what type of business residents would like to see at that corner in the future and suggested that neighbors send ideas to the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce at contact@hydeparkchamberchicago.org.

a.matyus@hpherald.com