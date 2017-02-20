U. of C. Crime Lab to partner with Chicago Police Department in highest crime districts

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The University of Chicago (U. of C.) will work alongside the Chicago Police Department (CPD) to provide data analysis and on the ground support to increase policing in two of the city’s highest crime districts, the South side neighborhood of Englewood (7th) and the West side neighborhood of Harrison (11th).

Analysts will use data from a range of technologies to provide real-time analysis, which will help shape crime reduction strategies for the communities, and Crime Lab analysts will also contribute to training crime intelligence units in developing new strategies that can contribute to benefit other districts across the city.

The 7th and 11th districts received new investments in technologies for policing. Two Strategic Decision Support Centers (SDSC) were launched, and ShotSpotter gunshot technology was expanded to cover both geographic areas, and over 40 additional Police Observation Devices (POD) were added, according to a release from the CPD.

CPD said that three districts were responsible for approximately 50 percent of the murders in January of this year Englewood, Harrison, and the West side neighborhood of Austin.

After the pilot program with the 7th and 11th districts, the Crime Lab will support the department as it expands its strategy to four other high-crime areas in the city.

