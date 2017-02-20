Woman shot on 5000 Block of South Drexel Sunday night

By TONIA HILL

A 33-year-old woman was shot late Sunday night, Feb. 19, on the 5000 block of S. Drexel Blvd., at 11:52 p.m.

The victim was traveling northbound in a black SUV when she heard shots and felt pain. The driver of the vehicle transported the victim to Mercy Hospital and Medical Center, 2525 S. Michigan Ave with a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was later transferred to Stroger Hospital, 1969 W. Ogden Ave., in critical condition.

No one is in custody and police are investigating.

