4th Ward aldermanic hopefuls meet for forum hosted by the NAACP

Marc Monaghan

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Three of the five candidates vying for a spot on the Chicago City Council as Alderman attended a forum hosted by the Chicago South Side branch of the National Association of the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Monday evening, Feb. 20.

Candidates Gregory Livingston, Ebony Lucas, and Marcellus H. Moore Jr., were present in one of their final opportunities to speak to the public before the special election next Tuesday, Feb. 28. The topics addressed at the forum ranged from education, economic development, affordable housing, accountability, and the criminal justice system.

Incumbent Ald. Sophia King (4th) was not present at the event nor was candidate Gerald Scott McCarthy.

Lucas expressed her interest in ensuring that schools in the fourth ward are equitable and funded properly.

“We need an advocate in city hall that will fight for us to receive the proper funding,” Lucas said.

She said that as Alderman she would like to bring programming from faith-based programs back to schools.

Moore said that while the ward includes great schools all resources are not being provided equally across the board.

“We have several great schools in the ward, but there’s a great variety of the resources provided to each of those schools,” said Moore.

Moore said that having more parents be present would also be beneficial for the schools in the area.

Livingston agreed with the points made by Lucas and Moore. He added that bureaucracy and corruption also play a role in decisions that are made in schools.

In his answer to a question for all the candidates from an NAACP Panel about their stance on support for criminal justice reforms, Moore said Alderman he would support efforts regarding police accountability. He suggested collaboration amongst organizations for more programming and resources for young people.

Livingston said that he went with several other organizations to Springfield to advocate for the passing of Laquan’s Law in honor of Laquan McDonald, the Chicago teen who was fatally shot by Chicago Police officer, Jason Van Dyke. The law would allow citizens to recall an elected official through a special election if they have not been transparent in taking action against police brutality.

“You have an alderman who has skin in the game who is not afraid to stand up to the mayor and say, mayor you’re wrong,” Livingston said. “People are more important because they’ve elected us.”

Lucas said there is a lot to be done concerning police accountability citywide. She proposed reinstating the Youth Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy (CAPS) program so that youth can have a seat at the table during CAPS meetings with adults to discuss crime in their communities.

Towards the end of the meeting, one audience member asked why King was not present at the forum.

According to Pam Saindon, third vice president and chair of the political action committee (PAC) for the NAACP, all the candidates were invited to the forum and were given a questionnaire to fill out two weeks before the event, and they received them back from all the candidates except for King.

NAACP President Rose Joshua said the response from McCarthy, who also did not attend the forum, was similar to King’s response.

“That response was that they have already gone to six forums and that they just weren’t interested in coming to our forum that was basically it,” Joshua said.

The special election for 4th Ward Alderman will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 28. If necessary, a run-off election will be held on Tuesday, April 4.

