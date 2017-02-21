Hyde Park Jewish community weighs in amidst phoned-in bomb threat at JCC

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The Jewish community in Hyde Park is looking to increase security in light of a phoned-in bomb threat at the Jewish Community Center (JCC), 5200 S. Hyde Park Blvd., Monday, Feb. 20.

The call came in on Monday at 10:10 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department (CPD) the building was not evacuated, and officers searched the building with staff and determined the threat was not genuine. They were given an all clear at 11:45 a.m. and business proceeded as usual after the search, said Addie Goodman, executive vice president of JCC Chicago.

Due to the Presidents’ Day holiday Akiba-Schechter Jewish Day School, 5235 S. Cornell Ave., which is next door to the JCC, was closed so no children were on its campus and regular programs at JCC were not in session. The children participating in the JCC’s School’s Out program were away on a field trip when the threat was called in, so there was no need for an evacuation.

Goodman said there is already a comprehensive, robust security plan in place at the JCC.

“While these threats are not welcome we are prepared for them already,” Goodman said. “We are also in contact with local law enforcement as well as Homeland Security and Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) officials to continue to ensure that our facilities are safe and secure, and that our policies and procedures are current and appropriate.”

The FBI and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division are investigating possible civil rights violations in connection with threats to JCCs across the country, said the FBI in a written statement.

“The FBI will collect all available facts and evidence and will ensure this matter is investigated in a fair, thorough, and impartial manner,” said the FBI in a written statement. “As this is matter is ongoing, we are not able to comment further at this time.”

Just last month in downtown Chicago an anti-Semitic act was captured on surveillance video. The video depicts Stuart Wright, 31, placing two swastika stickers on the front door of the Chicago Loop Synagogue, 16 S. Clark St. Wright then broke a window using a metal object. Wright has since been arrested and charged with a hate crime.

According to the JCC Association of North America 11 JCCs, including the JCC in Hyde Park, received phoned-in bomb threats on Monday.

The Association has been tracking other incidents and noting three waves of bomb threats last month. Currently, there have been 69 incidents at 54 JCCs in 27 other states and one Canadian province in total. All of the bomb threats last month were hoaxes according to the Association.

Goodman said the JCC in Lake Zurich, Ill. received a similar phone call late last month. The local police department conducted a search and found nothing.

“Our centers have security protocols in place to ensure the safety of their program participants and facility visitors,” said David Posner, director of strategic performance at JCC Association of North America, in a written statement. “All JCCs have now received the all-clear from local law enforcement and resumed regular operations, with a heightened level of security.”

At a press conference last week, President Donald Trump pushed back against a question addressed to him about his views on the Jewish community.

“Number one, I am the least anti-Semitic person that you’ve ever seen in your entire life, number two, the least racist person,” Trump said.

“Hatred and hate-motivated violence of any kind have no place in a country founded on the promise of individuals freedom,” said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer in response to the bomb threats that happened on Monday.

Spicer said, “The President has made it abundantly clear that these actions are unacceptable.”

Other local Jewish synagogues, schools, and organizations are weighing in on the matter, and they are looking to enhance security and safety for their congregations and students.

Leaders at KAM Isaiah Israel, 1100 E. Hyde Park Blvd., said in a written statement that circulated last night to their members that they are working to better protect the building and its people.

“We are taking precautions to ensure the safety of our people and our building with our existing security systems even as the U.S. Secret Service has diminished its presence on our street,” KAMII said in the letter.

KAMII is also seeking out best practices and strategies from security experts and pursuing other ways to enhance and expand its existing security system.

“This is a difficult time for our community, and we assure you that we are being actively vigilant and aware to ensure that our building stays safe,” said a letter to the community from Congregation Rodfei Zedek, 5200 S. Hyde Park Blvd.

“We understand that a threat this close to our school, in a space where our students take classes and participate in a myriad of activities, can be alarming,” said a letter to the community from Akiba. “Please keep in mind that we are taking all precautions to keep our school and our students safe.”

Mayor Rahm Emanuel also spoke out against the bomb threat. In a written statement released Monday night he called the actions cowardly.

“Cowardly acts like the recent wave of threats against Jewish community centers across the country, including here in Chicago, are an affront to our most basic American values and shared sense of human decency,” Emanuel said. “Any attempts to intimidate Americans of any religion will fail.”

