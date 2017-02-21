Hyde Park Jewish institutions to community: “Everyone is safe”

Hyde Park Synagogues and Jewish schools and community centers reached out to residents yesterday evening to assure them that a bomb threat made against the Hyde Park Jewish Community Center (JCC), 5200 S. Hyde Park Blvd., Monday, Feb. 20, has been investigated by the Chicago Police Department and that all who were on the premises that day were safe.

KAM Isaiah Israel, 1100 E. Hyde Park Blvd., Congregation Rodfei Zedek, 200 S. Hyde Park Blvd., and Akiba-Schechter Jewish Day School, 5235 S. Cornell Ave., which is next door to the JCC, sent letters to the community last night explaining yesterday’s event and security plans for each location going forward.

According to the letters, The Hyde Park JCC received a phoned-in bomb threat at approximately 10 a.m. The Chicago Police were called and the building was evacuated and people were moved to a secure location. After searching the building, the grounds and parking lot no bomb was found, police gave the all clear at 11:45 a.m. and determined that it was safe for people to re-enter the building.

Due to the Presidents’ Day holiday Akiba was closed so no children were on its campus and regular programs at JCC were not in session. The children participating in the JCC’s School’s Out program were away on a field trip when the threat was called in, so they were not participants in the evacuation.

In their letters each institution assured community members that due to threats like these that are happening throughout the city and across the nation, they are taking precautions to make sure that, “Everyone is safe.”

“While today is another instance of threats directed at JCCs across the country, none have been substantiated,” said the letter from Rodfei Zedek. “We have been working closely with our JCC, Akiba Schechter, and Jewish Enrichment Center partners in the recent past to strengthen our security procedures and prepare appropriately for these kinds of incidents.”

KAMII, which was once secured by the U.S. Secret Service due to its proximity to the home of former President Barack Obama, said it has formed a special security task force to assess its vital long-term security needs.

“We are taking precautions to ensure the safety of our people and our building with our existing security systems even as the U.S. Secret Service has diminished its presence on our street,” said the KAMII letter. “We are talking to security experts to begin assessing how to bolster our security with additional alarms and cameras.”

The letters go on to list other ways the institutions are working to create a more secure environment.