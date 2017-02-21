Obama Foundation announces exhibition designers for OPC

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Ralph Appelbaum Associates (RAA), the design group behind the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., will lead the design team for the Barack Obama Presidential Center (OPC).

The RAA-led exhibition design team will include several firms and individuals with expertise in media, lighting, and acoustics. Several Chicago-based design firms such as Civic Projects LLC and Normal and artists and educators Amanda Williams, Andres Hernandez and Norman Teague are a part of the team. Also, minority and women-owned businesses will perform almost half of the work for the OPC, according to the Obama Foundation.

RAA, a New York-based firm, has designed exhibitions for the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, United States Capitol Visitor Center, and the National Constitution Center.

Oak Park-based Civic Projects, LLC’s current work includes a food-based business incubator in partnership with the Greater Englewood Community Development Corporation and the Virginio Ferrari Foundation Contemporary Arts Center, a museum and studio fostering community and local artists in the Washington Park area. Past work includes micro-revitalization projects in Bronzeville and mixed-use projects in Chatham.

Founded by Renata Graw and based in Chicago, Normal originated from the studio Plural Design. The group has worked with the Art Institute of Chicago; American Institute of Architects, the Chicago Architecture Biennial, the Chicago Architecture Foundation; the DePaul Art Museum, Lyric Opera of Chicago; Steelcase, Theaster Gates Studio, University of Chicago (U. of C.) and University of Illinois at Chicago.

Andres Hernandez, a former artist-in-residence at the U. of C., works with youth and adults to interpret, critique, and reimagine their physical, social, and cultural environments.

Norman Teague is a South side-based designer and educator. His past work includes consumer products, fashion, public sculpture, performances, installations work, and specially designed retail spaces.

t.hill@hpherald.com