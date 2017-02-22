Akiba-Schechter Welcomes New Head of School

The Board of Trustees of Akiba-Schechter Jewish Day School has chosen Dr. Eliezer Jones as Head of School commencing with the 2017-2018 school year.

Jones is currently General Studies Principal of Valley Torah High School (VTHS) in Valley Village, California. He also currently assists EMEK Hebrew Academy (K-8, Sherman Oak, CA) as an educational consultant. Jones is a sought-after speaker and recognized innovator in Jewish education; most recently he was selected to join the HaKaveret: JEIC Team Challenge focused on developing multiple innovative and engaging models for delivering Judaic education in Jewish day schools.

Jones and his wife Cori and their five children are excited about moving to Chicago. They are thrilled that four of their children will be enrolling at Akiba-Schechter (the fifth is in high school) next school year.

“It is one thing to want to lead an innovative and excellent school like Akiba-Schechter, but it is another to feel completely confident, it is where your children belong,” Jones said. “My wife and I are excited to call Chicago home and even more excited to call Akiba-Schechter home.”

The appointment of Jones concludes a comprehensive and competitive search. The Head of School Search Committee began its work in July 2015, assisted by consultants at Prizmah: Center for Jewish Day Schools.

Miriam Schiller, who has served as Akiba-Schechter’s principal for nearly 30 years, will continue to lead our school for the remainder of this school year.

“We speak for the entire Akiba family in saluting Miriam’s exceptional efforts in shaping Akiba into the phenomenal school it is today,” said David Lowenthal, chair of the Head of School Search Committee, and Dr. Amanda Lorenz, president of the Akiba-Schechter Board of Trustees, in an email to the community.

Lorenz said, “The Akiba-Schechter Board of Trustees greatly appreciates Miriam Schiller for her many years of service and commitment to establishing a Jewish institution which has succeeded in providing a superior education within a strong community for all Jews. We express our gratitude on behalf of all the students and teachers who have benefited throughout the years from her vision and guidance.”