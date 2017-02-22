Akiba-Schecter kindergartners celebrate 100 days of school

Spencer Bibbs

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Kindergartners at Akiba-Schechter Jewish Day School, 5235 S. Cornell Ave., celebrated 100 days of school Wednesday, Feb. 22, in an all-day celebration that featured games and activities centered on the number 100.

Since the school year started this year just after Labor Day, staffers at Akiba- Schechter have been logging the days adjusting for holidays and parent-teacher conferences.

All grade levels acknowledge the 100th day of school in their own way, but the kindergarten class at Akiba-Schechter commemorates the day in an exciting and unique way.

It’s a day to remember for students who will hold on to the memory throughout their school career, said Carla Goldberg, preschool director at Akiba-Schechter.

“It’s something to look back on and remember every student that’s walked through [those doors] remembers their 100th day and you want to create those memories for children,” Goldberg said adding that it gives them a foundation for learning.

In the weeks leading up to the 100th day Kindergarten teachers, Jill Kohl and Iris Putterman created activities and assignments geared towards getting the children excited about the 100th-day celebration.

Students have over the course of the school year learned to track the number of school days, graph 100 numbers, made necklaces using 100 beads, written about the number 100, and have illustrated what they believe they would look like at age 100.

Kohl said they, “live and breathe the number 100.”

The kindergarten room was filled today with students, parents, siblings, and caregivers.

“Every child was here and had at least two parents come,” Kohl said.

Putterman said today is all about celebrating one of their biggest days of the year with the Akiba-Schechter community.

“What’s special is that the kids are excited, and it’s something to bring our families together,” Putterman said.

The large group consisting of parents and students played a game of Plop, which received a lot of laughter from both children and parents. The winner of the first round an Akiba parent received a Starbucks gift card.

The rules for the game are customizable. In the second round, each member of the circle counted off one by one by 20s until they reached the number 100. Whoever the number 100 fell on plopped [took a seat].

Preschoolers and older students also visited the kindergarten class throughout the day to help celebrate.

