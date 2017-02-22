Chicago Fire filming at 55th and Dorchester

The NBC show Chicago Fire filmed part of an upcoming episode in Hyde Park, Feb. 22. The crew set up on Dorchester Avenue between 53rd and 55th streets.
Chicago Fire actress Kara Killmer, who plays the role of Sylvie Brett in the show, prepares for a scene in front of Hyde Park Taco Station, 5300 S. Dorchester Ave., Tuesday, February 22. –Christopher Amati
A Chicago Fire crewmember directs a pedestrian as she crosses the street at East 53rd Street and South Dorchester Avenue where the television show was being filmed Tuesday, Feb. 22. –Marc Monaghan
Chicago Fire crewmembers wait for filming to begin near the corner of East 53rd Street and South Dorchester Avenue Tuesday, Feb. 22. – Marc Monaghan
Chicago Fire crewmembers film an interior scene through the windows of the Hyde Park Taco Station, 5300 S. Dorchester Ave., Tuesday, February 22. –Christopher Amati
