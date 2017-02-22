CHPV hosts fundraiser concert

By ALLISON MATYUS

The Chicago Hyde Park Village (CHPV) is hosting a special fundraiser concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the First Unitarian Church of Hyde Park, 5650 S. Woodlawn Ave.

The concert will feature father and son duo, Ken and Brad Kolodner, who are well known for their Old-Time rooted music. They will be joined with Rachel Eddy, who specializes in folk music.

The performers are stopping in Hyde Park as part of their cross-country tour, which includes a performance at the famed venue in Washington, D.C., the John F. Kennedy Center.

Tickets for the fundraiser concert are $40 and can be purchased at the door the day of the event. Proceeds will benefit the CHPV and its efforts to provide “aging in place” activities, programs and services to seniors living in the Hyde Park community.

For more information on this exciting event, contact Rod or Ava at the CHPV at 773-363-1933.

