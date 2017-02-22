Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce to host State of the State coffee discussion

In an effort to provide Hyde Park businesses with the opportunity to hear and discuss general and specific business concerns at the state level, the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce is holding a coffee with elected State Officials Sen. Kwame Raoul (D-13), State Rep. Barbara Flynn Currie (D-25) and State Rep. Christian Mitchell (D-26).

The State of the State Coffee is Friday, March 3, at Harper Court, 1525 E. 53rd St. in the 11th floor meeting room. The event lasts from 10 a.m. to noon with coffee provided by Einstein Brothers Bagels.

This is the first event in a series of four coffees with elected officials. Coffees with elected officials for Cook County, the City of Chicago and the 4th and 5th wards will follow. This quarterly event is an opportunity for Chamber of Commerce members to network with Hyde Park’s business community and to have valuable face-to-face time with locally elected officials.

State Senator Kwame Raoul

State Senator Kwame Raoul of the 13th district who was appointed to fill the vacancy left by former State Senator Barack Obama’s election to the U.S. Senate, consistently backs criminal justice reform legislation designed to make Illinois not just tough on crime, but smart on crime. Raoul has supported efforts to create and retain jobs in Illinois, including convention center reforms and a multibillion-dollar capital bill.

State Representative Barbara Flynn Currie

State Representative Barbara Flynn-Currie is from the 25th District and has retained the office since 1979. Flynn-Currie, House Majority Leader, works closely with colleagues from both parties and all regions of the state to create solutions to the problems that face Illinois. She is a member of the Chicago League of Women Voters, the Illinois Women’s Institute for Leadership, Women United for South Shore, and the Board of the ACLU of Illinois.



State Representative Christian Mitchell

State Representative Christian Mitchell of the 26th District since 2012 Mitchell worked as a cabinet staffer with Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle; was campaign aid to Attorney General Lisa Madigan and former Alderman Will Burns. Mitchell works with people, in their communities, to fight for living wage jobs, adequate housing, improved transportation, and equitable schools.

The Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce

The Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce has served the Hyde Park community for 97 years. With a membership roster exceeding 325, the chamber is the voice of the Hyde Park business community.

For more information and to register visit hydeparkchamberchicago.org.