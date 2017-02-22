Jane Beedle Hildebrand, 95

Longtime Hyde Parker, Jane Beedle Hildebrand, passed away, Feb. 3, at 95 years old.

Hildebrand was an active community member in Hyde Park, serving on the Ray Elementary School Parent-Teacher Association, being a member of the Hyde Park Garden Fair, serving as the longest serving docent emerita at the Oriental Institute Museum and serving as a member of the University of Chicago Library Society.

She also was an avid volunteer at the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital’s Service Committee, which she was a part of for 53 years.

A memorial service for Hildebrand was held this past Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Bond Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the Hildebrand family is asking that donations be made to the Oriental Institute Museum, 1155 E. 58th St., or to Comer’s Children Hospital Service Committee to Ann McGlynn, 6334 N. Sheridan Rd., Apt. 4F, Chicago, IL 60660.