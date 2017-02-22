Jonathan Swain named new Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce president

Marc Monaghan

By ALLISON MATYUS

Staff Writer

The Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce has selected Jonathan Swain, the owner of Kimbark Beverage Shoppe, 1214 E. 53rd St., as its new president.

Swain has been a member of the chamber for six years and has been on the board for four years. He will be replacing former president, Pattie Kidwell, the owner of Chant, 1509 E. 53rd St., and Noodles Etc., 1333 E. 57th St.

The Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce is made up of 19 board members with the mission of being a resource and advocate to the over 300 businesses and community organizations that are members of the Hyde Park Chamber.

Swain, is also the founder of Eat, Drink and Be Events, which has cosponsored events in Hyde Park like the Brews Brats and Brass fest last October. He has also been an Election Commissioner for the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners since January 2016, where he and the two other commissioners manage voter registrations, inform voters of ballot options and safeguard the rights of voters in the city of Chicago.

Now to add to his accomplishments, Swain’s new position as the President of the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce will build on the chamber’s core mission.

“Chambers are meeting places,” he said. “People of different businesses and stages of businesses can come together and have conversation about issues, network, and promote things in the common interest of business.”

In his own experience as a small business owner, Swain said that the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce provides a group of people to connect with instead of being isolated as a small business.

Even with the bigger businesses moving in such as Target and Whole Foods, Swain said it is important for the chamber to have a conversation on how to move forward with the changing development in the neighborhood.

“As you have chains and franchises move in how does that balance with the existing businesses here,” he said. “There’s a place for everybody at the table, the question is how does everybody interact in that ecosystem.”

For 2017, Swain said that he plans on focusing on continuing valuable Chamber-sponsored events like First Thursday Networking meetings and the Hyde Park Dinner Crawl.

“We want to create opportunities to engage the businesses,” Swain said. “We will have forums that will allow chamber members to react with the community or elected officials.”

Swain wants the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce to be the voice of the businesses that make the Hyde Park community unique.

“Small businesses don’t really have a voice, so I think chambers are essential so their issues can be heard and discussed appropriately,” he said.

