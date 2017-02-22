Martha Marie Pederson, 49

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Martha Marie Pederson, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the age of 49.

Pederson was born to Virgil and Darlene Pederson in Chicago on April 9, 1967. She was the second youngest of seven children. Pederson was raised in Hyde Park and lived in Chicago all of her life except for the last eight months when she lived in Twin Cities, Minn., with her sister Laura.

To her friends and family, she was helpful, sweet, and kind and made sure to be a lending hand those who were less fortunate than she. Her sister, Laura said her fondest memories of her sister was when they were able to spend quality time together for lunch and a movie.

Martha attended William H. Ray Elementary School, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave., and Ray Graham Training Center for six years she graduated in the mid-80s. Over her lifetime, she’s worked at the Anixter Center in Chicago and later the Victor C. Neumann Association, 5547 N. Ravenswood Ave.

She enjoyed the Special Olympics in Hyde Park and loved visiting with her friends and making new friends.

Her parents Virgil and Darlene Pederson preceded her in death. She leaves behind her sister, Laura Pederson brother David Pederson and half siblings Brenda Vidana, Sheila Cloud, Kevin Cloud, Mark Cloud and a host of family and friends.

