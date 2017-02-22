Mercy Hospital welcomes two new board members

Mercy Hospital & Medical Center has selected two new board members, Tony T. Shu and Kelly Richmond Pope.

“Both Pope and Shu are highly accomplished in their fields and dedicated to Mercy’s mission,” said Carol Garikes Schneider, Mercy Hospital & Medical Center President and CEO. “We are fortunate they chose to be part of our hospital, and we’re excited to welcome them to our Board of Directors,”

Shu is the principal attorney of the Law Offices of Tony T. Shu. He concentrates his practice on real estate, immigration and naturalization, and corporate and business transactions. He received his B.Sc. degree in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University in Indiana and his law degree from the IIT-Chicago Kent College of Law. Shu has a long history of serving the citizens of Chicago and the world through his professional life and his volunteer work. He’s active in the Chinese community in Chicago, offering his time and talent to help others accomplish their goals. Shu is a long-time community volunteer in Chicago’s Chinatown, and he is also a frequent radio host, lecturer and speaker on topics relating to immigration and naturalization, real estate, and business transactions. He has been invited by the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Chicago to advise business delegations from China. He grew up in Hong Kong and is fluent in Mandarin dialect in addition to his native Cantonese dialect.

”I am proud to be joining the Board of Directors at Mercy Hospital & Medical Center,” Shu said. “As a long-time resident of Chicago, I know Mercy’s work with patients and in the greater community, and I look forward to being a part of their continued legacy.”

Pope is an associate professor in the School of Accountancy and MIS at DePaul University in Chicago. She received her doctorate in accounting from Virginia Tech, and she is a licensed certified public accountant. Previously, she worked in the forensic accounting practice at KPMG, LLP, helping with anti-money laundering engagements, insurance fraud investigations, and fraud risk management projects.

Pope is also the creator of the award-winning educational white-collar crime documentary, “Crossing the Line: Ordinary People Committing Extraordinary Crime.” Pope began filming her upcoming documentary, “All the Queen’s Horses,” shortly after the 2012 arrest of Rita Crundwell of Dixon, Ill. In this documentary, Kelly delves into the story of Crundwell, who was convicted of stealing at least $53.7 million from the city of Dixon while working as their comptroller.

”I’m honored to have been asked to be a board member at Mercy and I am grateful to have the opportunity to contribute to their mission to serve as a compassionate and healing presence within Chicagoland communities,” Pope said.