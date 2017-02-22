Montgomery Place couple still enjoys romance of music and marriage

For inspiration in the wake of Valentine’s Day, consider two Montgomery Place residents who say they’ve managed to keep the romance of their marriage alive by opting for a music-enriched life.

Renée and David Lubell moved to Hyde Park in 1979, when David was named chief of cardiology at Mount Sinai Hospital. For 30 years, Renée served as a docent for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO).

In August of 2016, they moved to Montgomery Place, ADDRESS, attracted by a 14th floor apartment featuring a music room with French doors to muffle sound, plenty of natural light and an expansive southerly view of Lake Michigan.

“David performs a concert for me every morning,” Renée said, adding their neighbors welcome the informal recitals.

She often plays the piano later in the day.

Previously occupied by a violinist, the Lubell’s apartment accommodates their 6-foot Yamaha grand piano. This special room dedicated to music represented what the couple was seeking in a retirement community—neighbors who appreciate classical music.

Renée, who for several years taught elementary school students at a Long Island Public School and taught piano lessons to youngsters, met David in 1950 while serving as a music counselor at a children’s summer camp in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. She went on to earn a master’s degree in music education from Queens College in New York.

Her nimble-fingered rendition of Pastoral by Scarlatti caught the attention of David, a college student at New York State University who was working as a head waiter at the summer camp.

“When I told her she was playing too fast, she just looked up at me and said, ‘Who are you?!’ We’re still laughing.”

The rest is history.

“In my family if you didn’t play an instrument, you didn’t eat,” David said, describing his early immersion and love of music that drew the couple together.

He grew up on the west side of Manhattan and attended the High School of Music and Art in New York City. Later, he earned a degree in medicine at University of Zurich in Switzerland, where the Lubells also enjoyed the city’s thriving classical music scene.

These days, the Lubells regularly join Montgomery Place trips to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. They also enjoy performances by fellow residents and students of residents who have made careers of teaching music.

“We knew a number of people living here before we moved,” said Renée, who serves on the community’s music committee. The six-member group plans music appreciation activities including onsite lectures and performances on Sunday afternoons.

Thanks to their decision to reside at Montgomery Place, the Lubells say they’ve maintained their love of classical music and their appreciation for one another.