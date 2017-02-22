Montgomery Place resident reflects on years in ministry

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Rev. D. Maria Neighbors, 87, has worked in ministry for decades.

When she was 58-years-old, Neighbors was ordained by the Episcopal Diocese of Chicago in 1988 one of three other African American women ordained and the first African-American woman to be named an Honorary Canon of St. James Cathedral, 65 E. Huron St.

Neighbors was born and raised in Chicago. Her mother was Baptist and at the age of 18 Neighbors was confirmed as a Catholic. She completed elementary school at age 12 and high school at 16, and she received an associate’s degree from Wilson Junior College.

Though her life is centered in the church, becoming an ordained priest was not something she set out to become. For a time she did not attend church.

“When my mother died it was such a traumatic experience,” Neighbors said. “My thinking then was I couldn’t imagine how God could let something like this happen.”

A family friend invited her to attend St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church, 2555 E. 73rd St., and it was the catalyst that began her journey back to her faith. Attending a retreat some time later is what inspired her to pursue ordination.

She was told as she began the process of ordination that she would not be considered. Others who began the process for ordination had bachelor’s degrees before they studied for their masters of divinity degrees at Seabury Western Theological Seminary at Northwestern University.

“When I began the examination process to be considered as a candidate for the priesthood, one of the first examiners told me, ‘You’ll never be ordained. You’re Black. You’re a woman. And you’re divorced,’” Neighbors said.

Neighbors did not let the lack of encouragement alter her path.

“It happened because this is where God wants you to be so I was able to continue to go,” Neighbors said.

What was challenging she said was the fact that she was the oldest in the class and had been out of school for a long time.

Also, at the time she did not see any other people who looked like her striving for a similar goal.

“For African Americans there wasn’t anybody to push you, to help you, or to encourage you,” Neighbors said, adding that it was her church community that helped her on the journey to priesthood.

She was trained as a spiritual director at the Claret Center in Hyde Park.

Served as an associate priest to five Episcopal churches in Chicago: Church of the Epiphany; St. Edmund’s, St. James Cathedral, St. Chrysostom’s and St. Paul & the Redeemer.

She officially retired at age 72 but continued serving in part-time capacities for the Episcopal Church for several years.

Neighbors has been at five different parishes over the years and she says the most rewarding thing has been to help guide people along the way.

She has two daughters Deborah and Lori and a son Eric. She also worked as a field supervisor for the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago and as a human rights investigator for the State of Illinois.

t.hill@hpherald.com