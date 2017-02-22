Trayvon Martin’s parents discuss new book at DuSable

Spencer Bibbs

Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, the parents of Trayvon Martin, visited the DuSable Museum of African American History,740 E. 56th Pl., Friday evening, Feb. 17, to discuss their new book, “Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin.”

Mary Mitchell, Chicago Sun-Times Columnist, led the conversation about the book, the trial of George Zimmerman, who shot Martin in February of 2012 and the impact Trayvon Martin’s death has had on the nation nearly five years later.

Narration in the book alternates chapter by chapter between Fulton and Martin.

When Mitchell asked about their thoughts on the criminal justice system, Fulton said she thought the justice system was fair and impartial. As she sat through the trial, she viewed the justice system differently.

Zimmerman was not charged initially. It was not until April of 2012 when he was charged with second-degree murder.

“The justice system is not for us, it is not impartial,” Fulton said. “The justice system does not represent African Americans. Not only did we have problems with the stand your ground law. We had problems with our 17-year-old-son being dead on the ground, and he was unarmed, and they gave him a drug and alcohol test and a background check.”

Fulton said that Zimmerman was not tested in the same manner though Trayvon was the victim.

“If my son had shot and a killed somebody, and he was 28, and he shot and killed someone that was unarmed and 17 years old he would have been in jail that same night,” Fulton said.

Martin said it took effort and persistence to get answers from the police department about his son’s death.

“Our backs were against the wall,” Martin said. “Here we had a 17-year-old dead child on the ground, and nobody was telling us why.”

Trayvon’s death sparked massive protests across the nation, and some cite his death as the spark that ignited the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Martin says the movement and protests of young people inspired them to keep pushing on the journey towards justice for their son.

Fulton said she was hopeful when Zimmerman was arrested and charged with the murder. She believed for sure that her son would be able to rest in peace truly.

Zimmerman was acquitted on all counts in 2013 under the Florida “Stand Your Ground Law.”

“It was hurtful and very disappointing to know that we had gone through all of this and the person would be able to walk away,” Fulton said.

Trayvon’s death was bigger than him, according to his parents.

“We thought it was about Trayvon Martin, but as we continued on this journey we knew that it was about so many other people,” Fulton said. “It was about the Mike Browns the Sandra Blands and it was about all the other families that you don’t hear about and right here in your very own city [Chicago] it started with Emmett Till.”

Both hope that the book helps bring about awareness to injustice and shed light on who Trayvon was according to his parents was kind, affectionate, and intelligent and who dreamed of working in aviation.

“We have to get back to caring about life respecting one another’s life. That’s a major problem that we have in this country we don’t respect life anymore,” Fulton said.

Martin’s parents began a foundation the Trayvon Martin Foundation shortly after his death. The foundation is a social justice organization committed to ending senseless gun violence and strengthening families through holistic support.

It provides education for women and men and minorities and aims to change the lives of youth and their families through strategic programming and services.

