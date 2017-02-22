U. of C. sold 13 additional properties near end of 2016

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The University of Chicago (U. of C.) has sold 13 properties in Hyde Park to Pioneer Acquisitions, LLC a New York-based investment firm for $54 million according to reports.

The sale finalized in October of last year. The reason for the sale according to U. of C. was “to reinvest resources to support its teaching and research activities.”

Properties in the sale included residential buildings, two retail properties, and one parcel of vacant land. The properties were put on the market in May of 2016, and the university announced at the time that existing lease terms and rates for its residents at the time would be honored until the leases expire.

Last April, James Hennessey associate vice president for commercial real estate at U. of C., said the purchase of these buildings years ago ensured the availability of stable, quality housing for students, and faculty near the U. of C. campus.

“As demonstrated by the university’s sale of residential properties last summer, the real estate market in the areas surrounding campus is now strong enough to attract a number of potential investors and support a range of residential options,” Hennessy said in a written statement last year.

Retail properties from the sale include Noodles Etc., Zaleski and Horvath cafe, the Medici, and Cemitas Pueblas.

The university has sold off about 30 of its off-campus buildings in the past year and still owns 13 residential buildings in Hyde Park.

U. of C. also sold a 19-building 676-unit portfolio to the same company in October of 2015 for $70.1 million according to reports.

New York – based firm Pioneer Acquisitions, LLC the New York-based was formed in 2008 and the primary business model according to the company’s website is to purchase and renovate vintage apartment buildings to the meet the demands and tastes of renters. Pioneer also seeks out investments in Chicago and the New York Metropolitan area.

The company has over 900 units in its portfolio. It also staffs an office in the Lincoln Square neighborhood.

In 2014, the company paid $28.9 million for an eight-property portfolio of over 230 units in the Ravenswood, Irving Park, Lincoln Square, and West Rogers Park neighborhoods, according to an article in Crain’s Chicago Business. The majority of the units were renovated and leased within a year.

In January 2015, a two-building portfolio was purchased consisting of 104 units in Rogers Park.

Calmetta Coleman, director of communication for Civic Engagement at U. of C., said there are no plans in the near future to sell more property.

“There is that I am aware of and nothing that we’ve announced,” said Coleman.

Here is a list of properties included in the sale:

• 5110 S. Kenwood Ave. (Shelbyrne)

• 1401 E. Hyde Park Blvd (Carlson)

• 5107 S. Blackstone Ave. (Piccadilly)

• 5345 S. Harper Ave. (Harper Crest)

• 5330 S. Blackstone Ave.

• 5455 S. Blackstone Ave.

• 5706-10 S. Blackstone Ave.

• 1321 E. 57th St.

• 1323 E. 57th St.

• 1413-15 E. 57th St.

• 1327-33 E. 57th St. (retail)

• 5117 S. Kenwood Ave. (vacant)

* 1027-29 E. 48th St. (vacant)

