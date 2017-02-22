U. of C. to celebrate poet Gwendolyn Brooks

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The University of Chicago (U. of C.) will celebrate the life and legacy of Gwendolyn Brooks with events throughout the spring in honor of her 100th birthday. Events included in the celebration will feature scholars, writers, and musicians from April 6-8 at the Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St.

“Centennial Brooks – Tribute Celebration” will include a scholarly conference and celebration of her life presented by U. of C. in partnership with the DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th Pl., and the Poetry Foundation and will feature Nora Brooks Blakely, Brooks’ daughter.

Brooks was born in Topeka, Kan.; her family moved to Chicago when she was young. Her father was a janitor, who wished to become a doctor, and her mother was a teacher and classically trained pianist. Brooks was 13 when her first poem “Eventide” appeared in American Childhood; by the age of 17, she was a frequent contributor to the Chicago Defender.

Brooks was the first African-American poet to win the Pulitzer Prize. Her book of poetry entitled Annie Allen won the prize in 1950.

Centennial Brooks will begin April 6 at the DuSable and will include readings from poets Sonia Sanchez, Haki Madhubuti and Angela Jackson. On April 7th and 8th, Centennial Brooks will move to the Logan Center and will feature Robin Coste Lewis, Ishion Hutchinson, Ed Roberson, Evie Shockley, and the premiere of a new commission by Nicole Mitchell and the Black Earth Ensemble inspired by Brooks, and music and poetry by Jamila Woods.

Centennial Brooks events are free and open to the public. To see a complete list of events visit arts.uchicago.edu/brooks100.

t.hill@hpherald.com