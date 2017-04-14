Hales Franciscan slated to reopen this fall

By TONIA HILL

Hales Franciscan High School, 4930 S. Cottage Grove Ave., is expected to reopen this fall. The school will open this year with a focus on science technology, engineering, and math. According to reports, a class of 50 freshmen is expected this fall.

Last year, the school officials announced that it would suspend its 2016-2017 school year as a result of low enrollment rates and financial struggles, according to an Aug. 8, article in the Herald.

In the 2015-2016 school year, the school only had 37 students, and 18 of those students graduated.

The school is now accepting applications for students entering the ninth grade who wish to attend this fall. For more information and to access the application visit halesfranciscan.org.

