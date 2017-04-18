IOP to host discussion on Trump’s first 100 days

By TONIA HILL

University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics (IOP) will host a discussion titled “Trump’s First 100 Days: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly” at the International House, 1414 E. 59th St., Wednesday, April 19.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-17), former Illinois Congressman and current IOP fellow Bob Dold, and U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) will join IOP Director Steve Edwards for a conversation about President Donald Trump’s administration and policies that have been enacted since he took office. In addition the panel will also talk about the future of the administration and Congress in the coming months.

The event is free and open to the public and will begin at 5:15 p.m. To find out more information visit IOP’s website politics.uchicago.edu.

