Kenwood High School assistant principal died

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Thomas Frayne, assistant principal at Kenwood Academy High School 5015 S. Blackstone passed away Friday morning, April 14, according to the school’s principal Dr. Gregory Jones. Frayne was visiting with family and friends in Washington D.C. during Chicago Public Schools’ (CPS) spring break at the time of his death.

Before serving as assistant principal, Frayne was a teacher for several years. He left the school for a time and then came to work as an Assistant Principal in 2012. Colleagues at Kenwood and district-wide knew Frayne to be fair. He was well liked and respected by the staff and Kenwood students.

“I’ve never heard anyone say anything bad about him,” Jones said. “He was a good friend. He had a good relationship with the students.”

Although he was the assistant principal, Jones said Frayne also taught algebra because he wanted to remain connected to teaching and to the students. He also coached the boy’s tennis team and spent time helping students study for the SAT and ACT. Frayne came in on weekends and met with students in small groups or individually in preparation for the exams.

No arrangements have been announced at this time. Monday, April 17, is the first day back from Spring break. Jones said he sent word over the weekend to the staff and school community about Frayne’s passing. Jones said the school would provide grief counseling to students in need.

t.hill@hpherald.com