Marshall Dennis Stern, 86

Marshall Dennis Stern died in his home in Yonkers, NY on Friday April 14, 2017 at the age of 86.

Marshall is survived by his wife Betty Branson Stern, his sister Alice Stern Sholler, his children Julie Stern (David Menken), Ruth Grumach (Shmuel Grumach), and Jonathan Stern (Elisabeth Kashner), as well as 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Marshall is preceded in death by his brother Burton Stern and his son Robert A. Stern.

Marshall was born on February 6, 1931 in Chicago to Emil and Rebecca (Betty) Stern, the middle child of three. He grew up in

Milwaukee and graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison

in 1952. He put himself through college in the ROTC program and working several jobs including manager of his Phi Sigma Delta

fraternity house.

Upon graduation in 1952, Marshall married his college sweetheart, Betty Branson, and immediately reported for duty as an Army MP to serve at Fort Bragg and Holloman Air Force Base. After his honorable discharge in 1954 they moved to Milwaukee, WI. He worked as a retail management trainee for Gimbel’s Department Store.

In 1956, expecting their first child, they moved to Chicago and Marshall joined his father-in-law, Sam Branson, managing his store, Universal Army Store. Marshall became the owner of the store in 1967 and he and Betty transformed the army surplus store to a department store that served the needs of working families and their families.

The couple originally lived in Merrionette Manor and moved to Hyde Park in 1971. Running the store required Marshall to work 7 days a week, but he spent his free time with his 4 children or at the YMCA playing racquetball.

Marshall was well respected in his community, serving as the President of the Woodlawn Business Association and on the board of Congregation Rodfei Zedek. Once Marshall and Betty closed Univeral in 1988 he spent the remainder of his career as the business manager of Cardiac Consultants.

Marshall and Betty spent their retirement travelling, gardening, and birdwatching in Hyde Park and at their weekend house in Union Pier, Michigan. In retirement, Marshall continued to volunteer at Akiba Schechter Jewish Day School, 5235 S. Cornell Ave.

Marshall was respected for his ability to get along with everyone and his patience and persistence.

A graveside funeral is scheduled for Wednesday April 19th, 1:30pm at Sharon Gardens Cemetery, Valhalla N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Calvary Hospital Hospice at calvaryhospital.org or Gay Men’s Health Crisis at gmhc.org.

Condolences can be sent to sternmb@gmail.com .

The family would like to thank his caregivers Maria Cohen, Ihcee Pelle, Belinda Miller and Dawn Williams and all the hospice staff for their incredible care and dedication.