Friends of the Blackstone Library seeking books for annual book sale

The Friends of the Blackstone Library is seeking gently used books for its Spring Benefit Fundraiser for Blackstone Branch Library. Donations can be dropped off at the Blackstone Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave., in the branch librarian‚Äôs office across from the circulation desk.

The book sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 29. All proceeds benefit the Blackstone Library.

For more information call 312-747-0511.