Maggie Brown to perform at Sanctuary Café’s opening arts series

Sanctuary Cafe continues to celebrate its opening with a month-long series of dance, ensemble, and music performances. The café, which officially opened on April 3, now occupies the space once used by Fabiana’s Bakery, which is relocating to 1658 E. 53rd St.

This Saturday, April 22, at 7 p.m., Maggie Brown, daughter of the legendary singer, songwriter, playwright, poet, civil rights activist, and actor Oscar Brown, Jr., will perform in the café, which is located inside University Church, 5655 S. University Ave. In collaboration with food created by Executive Chef, Edward Cabral, Brown will perform songs of a culinary nature as well as songs from her traditional repertoire.

Part of Stories Connect, Sanctuary Cafe is a nonprofit café with a dedicated space for social justice organizing. The cafe, which is also a training ground for “opportunity youth,” pays a $15 per hour wage to its employees and has set up a financial collective to provide support to employees. The cafe exclusively serves locally roasted fair trade coffee, including Kusanya, Back of the Yards and Big Shoulders, and is working to source most of its ingredients within 100 miles of Hyde Park.

For more information about the cafe, visit storiesconnect.org/sanctuarycafe.