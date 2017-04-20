U. of C. student robbed while at home

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The Chicago Police Department (CPD) is investigating two unrelated crimes that occurred on Wednesday, April 19, in areas near the University of Chicago (U. of C.) campus.

A U. of C. student was robbed while at home in an off campus apartment on Ellis Avenue between 54th and 55th streets Wednesday afternoon.

The victim heard a noise in the kitchen and was confronted by three unknown males. The suspects entered the apartment through an unsecured rear door.

One suspect displayed a handgun and ordered the victim to lie on the floor. The suspects took property from the apartment and fled out of the rear door.

The victim reported no physical injuries.

At 5:50 p.m., a man was walking on the 6200 block of South Drexel Avenue when two unknown people approached him.

The suspects demanded the victims cell phone, he refused and was struck by one of the suspects.

The suspects ran to a waiting dark colored sedan that sped westbound on East 62nd Street. The victim reported no physical injuries and declined medical attention.

Anyone with information related to this incident is being asked to contact the CPD.

t.hill@hpherald.com