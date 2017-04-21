Barack Obama to speak at U. of C. on Monday

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Former President Barack Obama will speak at the University of Chicago (U. of C.) on Monday, April 24. According to reports, this will be his first public speaking engagement since leaving office in January.

Obama and young leaders from the Chicago area will have a discussion on civic engagement, and community organizing at the Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St., six high school, college, and university graduate students will join him on stage.

The names of the young leaders have not yet been released. According to reports, one of the six is a student at Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave.

U. of C., Northwestern University, Loyola University Chicago, the University of Illinois at Chicago, Roosevelt University and Chicago State University were all given tickets, and there are no more tickets available. The event will be televised.

Since leaving office in January, Obama has visited Chicago once in February, to meet with leaders to discuss the future Obama Presidential Center (OPC), which will be in Jackson Park.

