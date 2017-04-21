City gives green light to building project on 53rd and Cornell

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The City of Chicago Planning Commission has approved the building project on 53rd Street and Cornell Ave proposed by MAC Property Management, its parent company Antheus Capital. The decision made yesterday, Thursday, April 20, comes despite community concerns.

Representatives from MAC, Antheus, and Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) met with community members to discuss the proposal on Thursday, April 13.

Residents at the meeting raised concerns about parking, zoning, apartment view, and future living expenses.

During the meeting residents also expressed concern about the entire project that includes the 5242 S. Hyde Park Blvd. building, the rezoning of the structure on the northeast corner of 53rd Street and Cornell Avenue and the proposed building that will be situated on the northwest corner of 53rd Street and Cornell Avenue.

Some residents at the meeting said that they liked the idea of drawing more new people to the area but did not like being made aware of changes so late in the process.

The future development will include a 250 unit, 28-story building on the corner of 53rd Street and Cornell Avenue. Retail space would take up the first floor of the building. Above the retail space there will be a four-story parking garage for residents of the building and retail guest parking.

Residents of the building would have the option of a studio unit, or a one or two bedroom apartment. An entire floor would be devoted to amenities including a sun deck, pool, hot tub, fitness room and other open spaces for residents.

My-Nga Lam, an associate at Solomon Cordwell Buenz, will be the architect of the project.

MAC expects to break ground by the end of the year, with occupancy beginning in summer of 2019.

t.hill@hpherald.com