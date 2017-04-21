Local organizations gear up for downtown Science March on Saturday

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Hyde Park-based organizations are gearing up for the March for Science rally, march, and expo downtown on Saturday, April 22, which is Earth Day.

Members from Indivisible Chicago – South Side, as well as Moms Demand Action South Side, will attend the event on Saturday.

The March for Science according to organizers is a grassroots effort “to champion science as a pillar of human freedom and prosperity, and advocate for its role in informing the policies that shape our present and future.”

Douglas Bishop, an organizer from Indivisible, said the aims of the march align with Indivisible’s, which include goals, actions, and directives geared toward resisting President Donald Trump and his agenda.

“Science is important for making policy,” Bishop said. “It’s important to policies protecting people’s health and that protect the environment. The current administration would like to ignore scientific findings in directing its policies. We want to make our voices heard to counteract the message that’s coming from the White House.”

Indivisible’s Environmental Working group will be meeting on Friday night, April 21, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Hyde Park Historical Society, 5529 S. Lake Park Ave., to design posters for the march on Saturday. The group will supply all necessary materials.

Brenna O’Brien, Chicago Chapter lead of Moms Demand Action, said the group is marching to support funding for the Center for Disease Control (CDC) for research on gun violence.

“We firmly believe that evidence and research into gun violence can help us find ways to reduce it,” O’Brien said adding that gun violence is a public health endemic that the country is facing.

Last year, 141 medical professionals sent a letter to members of Congress to urge them to restore funding for gun violence research at the CDC.

Scientists and climate activists began organizing the march after Trump took office. While on the campaign trail Trump called global warming a “hoax” and said that he would dismantle the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Since taking office, Trump has proposed cuts to the EPA, which would impact the funding for initiatives such as the Great Lake Restoration Initiative (GLRI) that aims to restore the health of the Great Lakes by investing in projects that restore habitat and wetlands and much more.

The EPA’s budget, under the proposal, would be cut by 31 percent one-third of its current level as well as cut 3,200 positions or more from the agency.

The Chicago march will be occurring simultaneously with demonstrations in Washington D.C. and others across the nation.

According to the event’s page on Facebook, 14,000 people registered to attend, and 33,000 are interested in participating.

The event will begin Saturday morning on South Columbus Dr., South of East Jackson Drive, facing south. The entrance for the rally will be on East Congress Parkway, from Michigan Avenue.

The rally will feature speeches by four scientists from Chicago institutions. Following the rally, there will be a march from the rally to the Museum Campus.

Lastly, the March includes a Science Expo that will take place at noon and include exhibits from scientists from some organizations based in the city and across the country that will display scientific works.

Anyone interested in joining Indivisible can meet the group at 9:30 a.m., on Saturday on the southeast corner of Jackson Street and Michigan Avenue.

Mom’s Demand Action will be gathering at 9:30 a.m. next to the South Garden at the Art Institute of Chicago (111 S. Michigan Ave.) on the corner of South Michigan and East Jackson Drive.

For more information about the March for Science visit sciencemarchchicago.org.

t.hill@hpherald.com