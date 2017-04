The University Church, 5655 S. University Ave., will be screening the Academy Award Winning Film “The 13th Amendment,” at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23.

“The 13th Amendment” is a film that documents how the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which was passed in the 1860s, has contributed to a massive increase in incarcerated Americans. According to the film, the U.S. prison population has increased from 300,000 in the 1970s to about 2.4 million today.