HPNC to host 51st annual pancake breakfast

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The Hyde Park Neighborhood Club (HPNC), 5840 S. Kenwood Ave., will host its 51st annual Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, April 30.

The breakfast is designed to bring together families and friends for a meal of traditional pancakes and all the fixings.

Traditionally local politicians and celebrities flip pancakes and serve them to guests. As of Herald press time confirmed guests are, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Sen. Kwame Raoul (D-13), Rep. Barbara Flynn Currie (D-25), Alds. Leslie Hairston (5th) and Sophia King (4th).

The special guest this year is Chicago Bears safety Harold Jones-Quartey. Between 10 a.m. and noon, Jones-Quartey will flip pancakes alongside teens enrolled in HPNC’s mentoring, after-school, and athletics programs.

Other activities include a demonstration by the HPNC’s tumbling and acrobatics students. Children’s activities include crafts and open play on the HPNC’s playground and the club’s newly acquired Imagination Playground.

Annual event sponsors, Hyde Park Produce and Hyde Park Bank, are key partners again this year said HPNC Executive Director Sarah Diwan.

“These two organizations are central to our local community,” she said. “We couldn’t be prouder that once again they are helping to bring everyone together for a wonderful morning of good food, good friends, and celebration of the youth of Hyde Park and surrounding communities.”

Tickets are on sale now at HPNC and Bank Financial, 1354 E. 55th St. they are $5 for children and $8 for adults. For more information email info@hpnclub.org or call 773-643-4062.

t.hill@hpherald.com