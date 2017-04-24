Raise the Roof fundraiser for youth shelter damaged in fire postponed

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

“Raise the Roof” a fundraising event for the Ujima Village Shelter, 7320 S. Yale Ave., that was set to take place on Saturday, April 29, has been postponed for a few weeks according to organizers.

The event will still take place at Chaturanga Holistic Fitness, 1525 E. 55th St.,¬†and will likely still be held on a Saturday evening.

The fundraising event will help to benefit the youth shelter that was ravaged by fire in January.

For more information call 773-717-2842 or email raisetheroof@makepeacechicago.org.

t.hill@hpherald.com