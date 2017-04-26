Long time Hyde Park resident Gloria L. Yufit (Krinn), 85, died on April 12, 2017.

Yufit was born in Chicago and lived in numerous neighborhoods throughout her childhood. She was a former nursery school teacher at The Max Strauss Center in Chicago. An avid gardener, Yufit was also a lover of the arts and was a Community Associate of the Art Institute of Chicago as well as a long time patron of both the Lyric Opera Of Chicago and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

She was an active member of the Parent’s Association at the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools while her three children were in attendance. Yufit was an active member of The Colony Club, a social group that brought kids together from local schools for annual skating parties and ski trips.

Yufit is survived by her husband of 59 years, Dr. Robert I. Yufit and her three children, Lisa Yufit (Michael Cher), David Yufit, and Aveva Yufit (David Clark). She was a loving and devoted grandmother to Benjamin Cher and Jonathan Cher.

Her funeral was held at Waldheim Cemetery in Forest Park. Contributions in her memory may be sent to KAM II, 1100 E. Hyde Park Boulevard, Chicago, IL, 60615 or to The Selfhelp Home, 908 W. Argyle St., Chicago, IL, 60640. More info: Chicago Jewish Funerals -Skokie Chapel (847) 229-8972 cjfinfo.com.