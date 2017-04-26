Journalist Jamie Kalven wins prize for web Journalism

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Award winning journalist Jamie Kalven was recently awarded for his “Code of Silence” series. The Sidney Hillman Foundation awarded Kalven with the 2017 Hillman Prize for Web Journalism.

Kalven’s winning four-part series unfolded over more than three years comprised of 150-house of interviews surrounding whistleblower cop, Shannon Spalding, who describes her and her partner’s efforts to expose a criminal enterprise that was operating within the Chicago Police Department (CPD).

The series was published in The Intercept last October. Since its publication the Cook County State’s Attorney has overturned three cases of wrongful conviction that resulted from false arrests and is investigating more. The city’s Inspector General’s Office is expected to launch an investigation into Internal Affairs’ handling of the case.

Kalven’s Hyde Park-based Invisible Institute, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave., previously won the Hillman’s Foundation monthly Sidney Award in December 2015 for its Citizens Police Date Project, which is the largest interactive database of police misconduct complaints.

Last year, Kalven received the 2015 George Polk Award for Local Reporting for his article “Sixteen Shots” which was published by Slate, which provided a detailed autopsy report of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald. In 2016, Kalven was awarded the Ridenhour Courage Prize.

The Hillman Foundation will award recipients on Tuesday, May 9, in New York.

