Man found dead in building on 1200 block of 53rd Street

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

A 25-year-old man is dead, according to the Chicago Fire Department (CFD). Larry Langford spokesman for the CFD said emergency responders were dispatched to an apartment building on the 1200 Block of East 53rd St., at 2:30 a.m., today Wednesday, April 26. The man was found unresponsive in his room.

There were materials found in the man’s apartment that were of concern said Langford which caused fire crews to issue a Level I hazardous material response. The response was upgraded to a Level II response.

About half a dozen residents in the building were evacuated. The Chicago Police Department (CPD) and the CFD are on still on the scene investigating.

Langford said there is no danger to the community.

