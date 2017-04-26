Man found dead in building on the 1200 Block of East 53rd St. has been identified

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The man found dead in an apartment on the 1200 Block of East 53rd St. has been identified as 25-year-old Zackary D. Padove, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office

According to the Chicago Fire Department (CFD). Larry Langford spokesman for the CFD said emergency responders were dispatched to an apartment building on the 1200 Block of East 53rd St., at 2:30 a.m., today Wednesday, April 26.

Pardove was found unresponsive in his room.

There were materials found in Pardove’s apartment that were of concern, said Langford, which caused fire crews to issue a Level I hazardous material response. The response was soon upgraded to a Level II response.

About half a dozen residents in the building were evacuated. The Chicago Police Department (CPD) and the CFD are on still on the scene investigating.

Pardove, according to a LinkedIn profile, worked as a Veterinary Technician Assistant at the Hyde Park Animal Clinic, 6937 S. Stony Island Ave.

Langford said there is no danger to the community.

t.hill@hpherald.com