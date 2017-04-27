Dearborn Denim & Apparel to open first retail shop in Hyde Park

Chicago-based company Dearborn Denim & Apparel will open its first ever brick-and-mortar location in Hyde Park next month.

According to the denim company’s website, Dearborn Denim jeans are made from premium stretch denim loomed in Georgia from West Texas long staple cotton, and sewn by Dearborn Denim’s staff of 15 employees at the company’s factory in the Garfield Park neighborhood. Rob McMillan, owner of Dearborn Denim & Apparel, has sold the locally made jeans directly to customers online since 2016.

Dearborn Denim & Apparel offers five different fits for men and women (tailored, skinny high-rise, slim, straight leg, and relaxed) in dark wash, medium wash, and black at prices ranging from $59 to $65. McMillan plans to soon add khakis, shorts, and tops for women to the company’s apparel selection.

Dearborn Denim & Apparel is expected to open at 1504 E. 53rd St. on May 20, as part of the University of Chicago’s effort to bring new retailers to 53rd St.

“This is a major development for Dearborn Denim & Apparel – until this point we’ve primarily been selling our jeans online,” McMillan said in a written statement. “…Our new store will allow customers to try on all the different fits and washes – experiencing the quality first-hand before making a purchase. Hyde Park is a great community, and we’re excited to become a part of it.”