The Glass Slipper Project helps teen girls prep for prom

The Glass Slipper Project is up and running again for the 2017 Prom season to assist teenage girls whose families cannot afford expensive prom dresses.

The Glass Slipper Project (GSP) founded by Hyde Park native Dorian Cater, will have its second boutique event of the year on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Price Elementary School, 4351 S. Drexel Blvd.

Since its start in 1999, GSP has collected donations of dresses, shoes, jewelry, make-up and purses and sets up a boutique in the building of a vacant school for students in the Chicago area who may not be able to afford expensive prom dresses and accessories.

Volunteers set up the boutique and act as personal shoppers for the teens assisting them in selecting dresses and accessories for a complete look for prom.

The boutique is open to all junior and senior high school girls in Chicago and the surrounding area as long as they have an ID and are one of the first 700 to arrive.

For more information visit glassslipperproject.org.

