Ancona fifth graders to host climate rally downtown

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Fifth graders at the Ancona School, 4770 S. Dorchester Ave., will host a climate march and rally on Friday, May 5, at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St.

Each year Ancona students have an integrated science and social studies unit and the climate march and rally is a culmination of everything students have learned over the span of the unit, said fifth-grade math and science teacher Sylvia Glassco.

“The students travel through time,” Glassco said. “We start in 1970, and we look at climate change evidence, we debate news articles, and they [students] end up taking on the role of citizens around the world to talk about what damage climate change is causing, how its affecting people, and how they think that we should address it.”

Fifth graders, Morrison Jiggetts and Ken√© Obiaya, are organizers of the event. Jiggetts was inspired to host the rally and march after learning of past projects from students at Ancona.

“I think a protest/rally [is] a good idea to make a change,” Jiggetts said. “People [will] look at us and see what climate change has done to this world.”

Past projects included awareness videos and websites, according to Glassco. Also, two years ago, students organized a rally outside of the school.

Glassco said Ancona had a diversity symposium, April 29, which focused on empathy. Students led the discussion and presented six action items that people in the school community can do for the environment.

“We‚’ve been advocating for people to walk or bike to school especially since its warm now,” Glassco said.

Obiaya believes that “there should not be as many coal power plants,” she said that she‚’s noticed a coal power plant on her commute to school.

Students will be taking the Metra downtown on Friday, and it will begin at 11 a.m.,

Glassco said Hyde Park residents are invited to join Ancona students and attend the March and Rally, which will also feature words by Glassco, Jiggetts, and Obiaya.

The event is affiliated with the People‚’s Climate March that was held on Saturday, April 29, in the loop and front of Trump Tower 401 N. Wabash Ave.,

For more information about the event contact Ancona School, at 773 924-2356.

t.hill@hpherald.com